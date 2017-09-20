Photos: From dust and debris of Mexico earthquake, heroes rise

With the death toll rising to at least 225 people, rescue efforts continue across Mexico City to save people trapped in under schools, homes and businesses toppled by a powerful earthquake.





A child – still alive – was found in the ruins Wednesday of a school that collapsed in the magnitude 7.1 quake and h elmeted workers cleared debris, sometimes calling for silence, as they tried to reach the girl at the Enrique Rebsamen school in southern Mexico City.





The earthquake struck Tuesday, on the 32nd anniversary of the 1985 earthquake that killed thousands in Mexico. Just hours before it hit, people around the country held earthquake drills to mark the date. Associated Press photographers captured these harrowing images of the damage and destruction caused by the earthquake and the heroes trying to locate and rescue survivors from the dust and debris. Pablo Ramos/AP A man is rescued from a collapsed building in the Condesa neighborhood of Mexico City after an earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017.



Pablo Ramos/AP People prepare to pull out a man alive from a collapsed building in the Condesa neighborhood after an earthquake struck Mexico City on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017.



Rebecca Blackwell/AP Rescue workers search for people trapped in a collapsed building in the Piedad Narvarte neighborhood of Mexico City on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017.



Rebecca Blackwell/AP An injured man is pulled out of a building that collapsed during an earthquake in the Roma Norte neighborhood of Mexico City, on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. The powerful quake jolted central Mexico on Tuesday, causing buildings to sway sickeningly in the capital on the anniversary of a 1985 quake that did major damage.



Eduardo Verdugo/AP Residents walk past buildings demolished by the earthquake in Jojutla, Morelos state, Mexico, on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. Police, firefighters and ordinary Mexicans are digging frantically through the rubble of collapsed schools, homes and apartment buildings, looking for survivors of Mexico's deadliest earthquake in decades. The death toll is climbing.



Miguel Tovar/AP Rescue workers and volunteers search for survivors on a collapsed building the Del Valle neighborhood in Mexico City on Tuesday Sept. 19, 2017.



Eduardo Verdugo/AP A pay phone is surrounded by rubble.



Rebecca Blackwell/AP Families fearing aftershocks prepare to sleep on the street in the Roma neighborhood of Mexico City, Tuesday on Sept. 19, 2017.



Eduardo Verdugo/AP A Volkswagen Beetle car sits crushed under a building that fell during the earthquake, in Jojutla, Morelos state, Mexico on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017.



Eduardo Verdugo/AP A family attends a wake for a victim beneath a makeshift shelter in Jojutla, Morelos state, Mexico, on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017.



Eduardo Verdugo/AP A structure stands fractured after the earthquake in Jojutla, Morelos state, Mexico, on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017.



Miguel Tovar/AP Volunteers and rescue workers search for children trapped inside the Enrique Rebsamen school, collapsed by a 7.1 earthquake in southern Mexico City, Wednesday on Sept. 20, 2017. One of the most desperate rescue efforts was at the school, whose rooftops and facade bore messages that called for silence and for no helicopters to flyover, so as not to drown out the sounds of anyone who may trapped in the rubble.



Rebecca Blackwell/AP Volunteers wearing dust masks wait in line to pass out rubble as rescue workers search inside a collapsed building in the Condesa neighborhood of Mexico City on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017.



Eduardo Verdugo/AP A woman walks past a collapsed building in Jojutla, Morelos state, Mexico on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017.



Miguel Tovar/AP An injured person is carried after being rescued from the rubble of a building that collapsed after an earthquake, in the Colonia Obrera neighborhood of Mexico City, on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017.



Carlos Cisneros/AP Rescue workers and a trained dog search for children trapped inside the collapsed Enrique Rebsamen school in the Coapa area of Tlalpan, Mexico City on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017.



Gerardo Carrillo/AP Volunteers and rescue workers search for children trapped inside the collapsed Enrique Rebsamen school in Mexico City on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017.



Tony Rivera/AP Rescue personnel work on a building that collapsed after an earthquake in Cuernavaca, Morelos state on Tuesday Sept. 19, 2017. Thousands fled into the streets in panic, and many stayed to help rescue those who were trapped.



Rebecca Blackwell/AP Rescue workers search for people trapped in a collapsed building in the Piedad Narvarte neighborhood of Mexico City on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017.



Rebecca Blackwell/AP Men hug, crying with joy, as they reunite hours after an earthquake in the Condesa neighborhood of Mexico City on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017.



Eduardo Verdugo/AP A car stands crushed by rubble after a 7.1 earthquake, in Jojutla, Morelos state, Mexico on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017.



Gustavo Martinez Contreras/AP A street clown arrives to help the recovery and search of victims at a collapsed building on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017.



Carlos Cisneros/AP Rescue workers search for children trapped inside the collapsed Enrique Rebsamen school in Mexico City on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017.



Gustavo Martinez Contreras/AP A woman holds a sign that “silence” in Spanish as first responders work on removing the rubble of a collapsed building on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017.

