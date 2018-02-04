February 04, 2018

PHOTOS: The Eagles celebrate their 41-33 victory over the Patriots in Super Bowl LII

By PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
USATSI_10588624.jpg Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Mychal Kendricks reacts after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Eagles ended 57 seasons of frustration with a 41-33 victory over the Patriots Sunday night in Minnesota. And the party was on ...

NoneBrad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles celebrate after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium.


NoneBrad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles celebrate after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium.


NoneMatthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson celebrates with Chris Long after defeating the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium.


NoneCharles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson hugs Carson Went after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium.


NoneBrace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz celebrates after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium.


NoneBrace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson celebrates after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium.


NoneWinslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Jalen Mills reacts after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium.


NoneMark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium.


NoneMark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium.


NoneWinslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium.


NoneWinslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles celebrates with his daughter Lily after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium.


NoneBrad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie raises the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Also, there's this ...

NoneBrace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady walks off the field after being defeated by the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium.



PhillyVoice Staff

