PHOTOS – Philly's 87th annual Easter Promenade

Sunday, April 1 was no joke as the city celebrated the region's largest, oldest and most grand of Easter traditions – Philadelphia’s 87th Annual Easter Promenade. Thousands of people wore their Easter best, including bunny ears, bow ties and bonnets to South Street to see and be seen in the city's most colorful parade all year.

Mayor Jim Kenney and Henri David led the annual promenade, that also included Councilman Mark Squilla, Fox29 "Good Day Philadelphia" co-host Alex Holley, WDAS' Patty Jackson, the World's Tallest Bunny, the Easter Bunny, Mr. & Mrs. Cottontail and the Philadelphia Freedom Band. The festivities started at Passyunk Avenue and South Street and marched to Headhouse Square, where a best-dressed competition for kids, adults, families and pets was judged. HughE Dillon /for PhillyVoice Winner of best Razzle Dazzle of Easter

HughE Dillon /for PhillyVoice The Dilks family with Mayor Jim Kenney

HughE Dillon /for PhillyVoice Philadelphia Freedom Band marches down South Street with live tunes - this is the city's only LGBT marching band.

HughE Dillon /for PhillyVoice People dressed in their Sunday best with bonnets and bunny ears parading down South Street to Second Street is one of the country's oldest Easter traditions.

HughE Dillon /for PhillyVoice Monica Monique, MC Henri David, Patty Jackson, Alex Holley and Mike Jerrick walked in the Easter Parade and greeted the audience at Headhouse Square.

HughE Dillon /for PhillyVoice Philadelphia’s 87th Annual Easter Promenade

HughE Dillon /for PhillyVoice Even the pups wore bunny ears.

HughE Dillon /for PhillyVoice Best-dressed boy.

HughE Dillon /for PhillyVoice Best-dressed women.

HughE Dillon /for PhillyVoice Best-dressed family.

HughE Dillon /for PhillyVoice Best bonnet.

