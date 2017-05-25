Public Art Sculpture
011_052517_BigBling_Carroll.jpg Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Workers begin to raise the gold-leafed shackle to the body of the 'Big Bling' sculpture along Kelly Drive, Wednesday, May 24, 2017.

May 25, 2017

PHOTOS: New public sculpture gets its 'Bling'

New public art turns heads along Kelly Drive

Public Art Sculpture Philadelphia Association For Public Art Art Events Artists Kelly Drive The Arts Schulykill River Art
By Thom Carroll
PhillyVoice Staff

The Association For Public Art has largely-funded a new sculpture along Kelly Drive from artist Martin Puryear. The piece of art entitled, ‘Big Bling’ will occupy a piece of land along the Schuylkill River between the Girard Avenue Bridge and the intersection of Fountain Green Drive. The 40-foot-high sculpture is made largely of wood and chain-linked fence, and is adorned with a giant gold-leafed shackle. 

A free public celebration welcoming 'Big Bling' to Philadelphia will be held Thursday, June 8, 2017, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. You can register to attend the event here.

Below is a series of photos during installation of the gold-leafed shackle.

NoneThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The large bracket attached to a crane will be used to hoist the gold-leafed shackle into position where it will be attached to the body of the 'Big Bling' sculpture, Wednesday, May 25, 2017.


NoneThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Installation crews prepare the main body of the 'Big Bling' sculpture along Kelly Drive in Philadelphia, moments before the gold-leafed shackle will be affixed to the sculpture.


NoneThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Workers prepare the 'Big Bling' sculpture for the addition of the gold-leafed shackle, Wednesday, May 24, 2017.


NoneThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The new sculpture along Kelly Drive will be in place until November, 2017.


NoneThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Workers attach straps and a bracket to the gold-leafed shackle moments before hoisting it into position on the body of the sculpture.


NoneThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Workers prepare the shackle before it is installed on the sculpture along Kelly Drive, Wednesday, May 24, 2017.


NoneThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

'Big Bling' was funded largely by the private non-profit the Association of Public Art.


NoneThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The sculpture is located along Kelly Drive between the Girard Avenue bridge and Fountain Green Drive.


NoneThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The installation was expected to be completed by Friday, May 26, 2017.


Thom Carroll

Thom Carroll

thom@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Greg Gianforte

Montana voters can save (or bodyslam) the country

Bad For You

Pepsi Fire

Bad For You - Pepsi Fire

Sixers

032317_Saric_AP

Sixers draft scenario du jour: Shipping Dario to Boston for top pick?

Drugs

fentanyl

How fentanyl is complicating the opioid crisis

Escapes

Limited - Egypt & Nile Cruise

$1799 -- Egypt & Nile Cruise 8-Night Vacation Incl. Air
Limited - Italy & Greece & Athens

$1837 & up -- Italy & Greece: 9-Night Getaway w/Air
Limited - Warwick Paradise Island

$759 & up -- 4-Star Adults-Only Retreat: Bahamas Trip w/Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.