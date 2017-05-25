PHOTOS: New public sculpture gets its 'Bling'

The Association For Public Art has largely-funded a new sculpture along Kelly Drive from artist Martin Puryear. The piece of art entitled, ‘Big Bling’ will occupy a piece of land along the Schuylkill River between the Girard Avenue Bridge and the intersection of Fountain Green Drive. The 40-foot-high sculpture is made largely of wood and chain-linked fence, and is adorned with a giant gold-leafed shackle.

A free public celebration welcoming 'Big Bling' to Philadelphia will be held Thursday, June 8, 2017, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. You can register to attend the event here.



Below is a series of photos during installation of the gold-leafed shackle.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice The large bracket attached to a crane will be used to hoist the gold-leafed shackle into position where it will be attached to the body of the 'Big Bling' sculpture, Wednesday, May 25, 2017.



Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Installation crews prepare the main body of the 'Big Bling' sculpture along Kelly Drive in Philadelphia, moments before the gold-leafed shackle will be affixed to the sculpture.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Workers prepare the 'Big Bling' sculpture for the addition of the gold-leafed shackle, Wednesday, May 24, 2017.



Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice The new sculpture along Kelly Drive will be in place until November, 2017.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Workers attach straps and a bracket to the gold-leafed shackle moments before hoisting it into position on the body of the sculpture.



Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Workers prepare the shackle before it is installed on the sculpture along Kelly Drive, Wednesday, May 24, 2017.



Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice 'Big Bling' was funded largely by the private non-profit the Association of Public Art.



Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice The sculpture is located along Kelly Drive between the Girard Avenue bridge and Fountain Green Drive.

