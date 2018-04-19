April 19, 2018

PHOTOS: Sipping bourbon for a cause

The event helps teachers collect school supplies

By HUGHE DILLON
PhillyVoice Contributor
Events Fundraisers
Dillon - Bank & Bourbon Hosts 4th Annual Bourbon Bash HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Executive Chefs, Joe Thomas and Thomas Harkins of Bank and Bourbon at the 4th Annual Bourbon Bash inside Loews Hotel Philadelphia, Tuesday, April 17, 2018.

The 4th Annual Bourbon Bash was held at Bank & Bourbon inside the Loews Hotel Philadelphia on Tuesday. Executive chefs Joe Thomas and Thomas Harkins prepared delicious dishes including corn cakes with tomato marmalade, beef tartare on crispy fingerling potatoes and crab fritters with spicy remoulade. 

RELATED: Photos: Supporters rally for Meek Mill during key hearing

Guests also enjoyed multiple carving stations which were each paired with bourbon samples, as well as a singe-barrel tasting bar with bourbon-aged lager brewed by Flavor Philadelphia partner Saint Benjamin exclusively for Bank & Bourbon. 

Executive Pastry Chef Amanda Kaewvichien’s dessert table was mouth wateringly spectacular. Proceeds from the event went to DonorsChoose.org–a charity where teachers request classroom materials and donors match them.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Ed Boyle, Director of Marketing at Loews Philadelphia Hotel, Gerry Hartman, and Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, at the 4th Annual Bourbon Bash inside Loews Hotel Philadelphia, Tuesday, April 17, 2018.


HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Sue Geyer, Arthur Ayers, Angela Val at the 4th Annual Bourbon Bash inside Loews Hotel Philadelphia, Tuesday, April 17, 2018.


HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Dan Giorgio, Julia Burton and Tim Burton at the 4th Annual Bourbon Bash inside Loews Hotel Philadelphia, Tuesday, April 17, 2018.


HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Mary Victoria Barr, Min Park, Amanda Noumoff, Louis Iannone and Lauren Serratore at the 4th Annual Bourbon Bash inside Loews Hotel Philadelphia, Tuesday, April 17, 2018.


HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Ross Lenzi and Lea Thierman at the 4th Annual Bourbon Bash inside Loews Hotel Philadelphia, Tuesday, April 17, 2018.


HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Eddie Alorda, Ryan Moxey and Andrew Vogel at the 4th Annual Bourbon Bash inside Loews Hotel Philadelphia, Tuesday, April 17, 2018.


HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Nina Keyes and Tyra Gardner at the 4th Annual Bourbon Bash inside Loews Hotel Philadelphia, Tuesday, April 17, 2018.


HUGHE DILLON
PhillyVoice Contributor

Read more Events Fundraisers Philadelphia Restaurants Food and Drink Bourbon

Just In

Must Read

Police

Philly police commish apologizes to men arrested at Starbucks
Carroll - Police Commissioner Richard Ross

Anderson Cooper

Q&A: Anderson Cooper talks touring with Andy Cohen and escaping the drama of politics
Anderson Cooper

Sixers

Sixers vs. Heat Game 3 preview: Sixers will combat physicality in their own unique way
041918-BenSimmons-USAToday

Eagles

Roseman: Eagles 'open for business' to trade back from pick No. 32
041918_Howie-Roseman_usat

Festivals

Check out these free events at Philly Tech Week 2018
Philly Tech Week

Women

How a three-mile section of Philly became a roller-derby mecca
Carroll - Penn Jersey Roller Derby Practice

Escapes

Limited - Taj Mahal India

$2099 -- India & Nepal: Two-Week Escorted Journey w/Flights
Limited - Tokyo Japan

$2099 -- Japan Weeklong Guided Tour w/Bullet Train & Flights
Limited - Granada

$1299 -- 6-Night Journey through Southern Spain w/Flights
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.