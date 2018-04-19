PHOTOS: Sipping bourbon for a cause

The 4th Annual Bourbon Bash was held at Bank & Bourbon inside the Loews Hotel Philadelphia on Tuesday. Executive chefs Joe Thomas and Thomas Harkins prepared delicious dishes including corn cakes with tomato marmalade, beef tartare on crispy fingerling potatoes and crab fritters with spicy remoulade.

Guests also enjoyed multiple carving stations which were each paired with bourbon samples, as well as a singe-barrel tasting bar with bourbon-aged lager brewed by Flavor Philadelphia partner Saint Benjamin exclusively for Bank & Bourbon.

Executive Pastry Chef Amanda Kaewvichien’s dessert table was mouth wateringly spectacular. Proceeds from the event went to DonorsChoose.org–a charity where teachers request classroom materials and donors match them.



Ed Boyle, Director of Marketing at Loews Philadelphia Hotel, Gerry Hartman, and Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, at the 4th Annual Bourbon Bash inside Loews Hotel Philadelphia, Tuesday, April 17, 2018.



Sue Geyer, Arthur Ayers, Angela Val at the 4th Annual Bourbon Bash inside Loews Hotel Philadelphia, Tuesday, April 17, 2018.



Dan Giorgio, Julia Burton and Tim Burton at the 4th Annual Bourbon Bash inside Loews Hotel Philadelphia, Tuesday, April 17, 2018.



Mary Victoria Barr, Min Park, Amanda Noumoff, Louis Iannone and Lauren Serratore at the 4th Annual Bourbon Bash inside Loews Hotel Philadelphia, Tuesday, April 17, 2018.



Ross Lenzi and Lea Thierman at the 4th Annual Bourbon Bash inside Loews Hotel Philadelphia, Tuesday, April 17, 2018.



Eddie Alorda, Ryan Moxey and Andrew Vogel at the 4th Annual Bourbon Bash inside Loews Hotel Philadelphia, Tuesday, April 17, 2018.


