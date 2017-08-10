Photos: Swarm of 'Fireflies' to take over the Parkway

August 10, 2017
As part of the grand centennial celebration of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, artist Cai Guo-Qiang is bringing a large-scale art exhibition of 27-pedicabs affixed with around 900 LED lanterns to swarm the street from City Hall to the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The exhibition, "Cai Guo-Qiang: Fireflies," will take place Sept. 15 through Oct. 8, 2017, Thursdays through Sundays, 6-10pm, with an opening celebration and artist performance on Sept. 14. Free public rides in the pedicabs will be offered along the Parkway from Sister Cities Park at Logan Square to Iroquois Park across from Eakins Oval beginning on Sept. 15.
Earlier this week, artist Cai Guo-Qiang was in Kensington for the massive installation of the roughly-900 lanterns to the pedicabs. Below is a series of images following the tedious installation of the handmade lanterns.
More information can be found at the Association for Public Art.