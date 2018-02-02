February 02, 2018

Photos from WIP's Wing Bowl 26 at the Wells Fargo Center

By PhillyVoice Staff
Wing Bowl 26 WIP
09_020218_WingBowl26_Carroll.jpg Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Scenes from WIP's Wing Bowl 26 Friday morning at Wells Fargo Center.

Sportsradio 94 WIP's Wing Bowl 26 took over the Wells Fargo Center on Friday morning for another year of madness, mayhem and gluttony. 

Here's a look at the scene down in South Philadelphia, which we'll continue to update throughout the morning.

RELATED: Live updates from Wing Bowl 26

NoneThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Scenes from WIP's Wing Bowl 26 Friday morning at Wells Fargo Center.



NoneBrian Hickey/for PhillyVoice

Scenes from WIP's Wing Bowl 26 Friday morning at Wells Fargo Center.



NoneThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Scenes from WIP's Wing Bowl 26 Friday morning at Wells Fargo Center.



NoneThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Scenes from WIP's Wing Bowl 26 Friday morning at Wells Fargo Center.



NoneThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Scenes from WIP's Wing Bowl 26 Friday morning at Wells Fargo Center.



NoneThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Scenes from WIP's Wing Bowl 26 Friday morning at Wells Fargo Center.



NoneThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Scenes from WIP's Wing Bowl 26 Friday morning at Wells Fargo Center.



NoneThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Scenes from WIP's Wing Bowl 26 Friday morning at Wells Fargo Center.



NoneThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Scenes from WIP's Wing Bowl 26 Friday morning at Wells Fargo Center.



NoneThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Scenes from WIP's Wing Bowl 26 Friday morning at Wells Fargo Center.



NoneThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Scenes from WIP's Wing Bowl 26 Friday morning at Wells Fargo Center.



NoneThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Scenes from WIP's Wing Bowl 26 Friday morning at Wells Fargo Center.



NoneThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The scene from WIP's Wing Bowl 26 Friday morning at Wells Fargo Center.


NoneThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The scene from WIP's Wing Bowl 26 Friday morning at Wells Fargo Center.


NoneThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The scene from WIP's Wing Bowl 26 Friday morning at Wells Fargo Center.


NoneThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The scene from WIP's Wing Bowl 26 Friday morning at Wells Fargo Center.


NoneThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Big Daddy Graham holds up a chicken to start WIP's Wing Bowl 26 Friday morning at Wells Fargo Center.


NoneThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The scene from WIP's Wing Bowl 26 Friday morning at Wells Fargo Center.


NoneThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The scene from WIP's Wing Bowl 26 Friday morning at Wells Fargo Center.


NoneBrian Hickey/for PhillyVoice

The scene from WIP's Wing Bowl 26 Friday morning at Wells Fargo Center.

NoneBrian Hickey/for PhillyVoice

Scenes from WIP's Wing Bowl 26 at the Wells Fargo Center.


PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Wing Bowl 26 WIP Philadelphia Al Morganti Angelo Cataldi Eagles

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Jimmy Kempski's Super Bowl LII pick
USATSI_10579241.jpg

Families

Eagles' magical season lifts daughter, Philly families through loss and grief
Gianna Demedio

Gallery

Photos: The sober 6 a.m. rave/yoga sesh known as Daybreaker
Carroll - Daybreaker morning party

Super Bowl LII

A beer lover's road trip to watch the Eagles in Super Bowl LII
Minneapolis Super Bowl map

Business

Camden start-up looks to hire 100 local students by end of year
01312018_penji_crew

Sixers

Stupid fouls, poor defense highlight bad Sixers loss to Brooklyn Nets
020118-BrettBrown-USAToday

Escapes

Limited - Amalfi Coast Italy

$991 & up -- 5-Night Amalfi Coast w/Tours, Car & Air
Limited - Iceland in the Spring

$1306 & up -- 4-Night Iceland Escape w/Northern Lights Tour
Limited - Hong Kong & Bangkok

$2299 -- Hong Kong & Bangkok Foodie Adventure w/Flights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.