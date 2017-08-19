Science Health Policy
Britain Hawking Frank Augstein/AP

In this Dec. 16, 2015 file photo, professor Stephen Hawking listens to a news conference in London. Noted physicist Hawking has criticized Britains health secretary for what he described as the selective use of scientific studies to support changes in the National Health Service. The world-renowned scientist has accused Conservative minister Jeremy Hunt of cherry picking evidence to support the changes and says the service is at risk.

August 19, 2017

Physicist Hawking criticizes UK health secretary on service

Science Health Policy United States Associated Press
By Associated Press

LONDON — Noted physicist Stephen Hawking has criticized Britain's health secretary for what he described as the selective use of scientific studies to support changes in the National Health Service.

The world-renowned scientist has accused Conservative minister Jeremy Hunt of "cherry picking" evidence to support the changes and says the service is at risk.

Hunt rejected Hawking's charges Saturday, but the public spat underscored the strains on the health service after years of cost-cutting.

Hawking, a supporter of the opposition Labour Party, was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 1962. He says he "would not be here today if it were not for the service."

Hawking says when public figures "abuse scientific argument, citing some studies but suppressing others to justify policies they want to implement for other reasons, it debases scientific culture."

Just In

Must Read

Odd News

Nyogthaebisz

How one West Philly bar flirted with anti-semitic death metal

Eagles

081817DerekBarnett

Derek Barnett will have significant role on Eagles' defense this season

Controversies

Frank Rizzo

Amid statue debate, Frank Rizzo mural vandalized (again)

Smoking

cigarette smoking

Raising cigarette prices may cause drastic change in older smokers' behaviors

Escapes

Limited - Savannah Georgia Getaway

Save up to 30% in Savannah This Summer
Limited - Paris La Tour Eiffel - Eiffel Tower

$1035 & up -- 4-Star Paris Escape w/Flights

 *
Limited - Hurricane Harbor

$55 & up -- Arlington Hotel Stays + Hurricane Harbor Ticket
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.