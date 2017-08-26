Odd News Animals
New Jersey State Police New Jersey State Police/Facebook

New Jersey State Police troopers recently rescued a piglet found running around on the loose.

August 26, 2017

Piglet on the loose in New Jersey gives three troopers a chase

Odd News Animals New Jersey Facebook Farms Police
By Patricia Madej
PhillyVoice Staff

A piglet that gave three New Jersey state troopers quite the chase last week has been safely reunited with his owner who "noticed he was short one."

Authorities were contacted for an animal complaint in Cumberland County around 6 p.m. on Aug. 17 where responders found the little piglet on the loose, New Jersey State Police said in a Facebook post earlier this week.

Port Norris Troopers Ray Coleman, Bryan Blair and Julio Ferrer chased the piglet, who they nicknamed "Norris," around a couple of houses until they were able to grab him and bring him back to the station.

t

"Did we teach them how to catch a piglet?" the New Jersey State Police joked in its post. "No, but it would be cooler if we did. Perhaps we’ll think about adding that to [the] training."

While Norris may have tried to escape the troopers' grasp, he reportedly made himself right at home where "a full-blown photo shoot session" was involved. The troopers were initially unable to locate Norris' owner, but luckily, Coleman, who has a background in caring for farm animals, took him in for a few nights.

Though, Norris' vacation was cut short when a farmer came looking for him.

"Oh, and please don’t be the guy or gal and make the overplayed, glaringly obvious jokes," the New Jersey State Police wrote. "Those jokes just aren't clever."

081816_Madej_Carroll.jpg

Patricia Madej

patricia@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Boxing

082317_McGregor-Mayweather_AP

Where to watch Mayweather vs. McGregor in the Philly area

Government

04152016_martina_white

Pa. lawmaker has strong words for BLM protesters who rallied outside Philly officer's home

Eagles

082517NickFoles

Eagles backup quarterback Nick Foles' absence is bad on many levels

Autism

082417_mtDNA

'Provocative' CHOP study identifies new potential risk factor for autism

Escapes

Limited - Palm Springs - Westin Mission Hills

$55 & up -- Greater Palm Springs Summer Deals up to 60% Off
Limited - Paris La Tour Eiffel - Eiffel Tower

$1035 & up -- 4-Star Paris Escape w/Flights

 *
Limited - Savannah Georgia Getaway

Save up to 30% in Savannah This Summer
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.