Piglet on the loose in New Jersey gives three troopers a chase

A piglet that gave three New Jersey state troopers quite the chase last week has been safely reunited with his owner who "noticed he was short one."

Authorities were contacted for an animal complaint in Cumberland County around 6 p.m. on Aug. 17 where responders found the little piglet on the loose, New Jersey State Police said in a Facebook post earlier this week.

Port Norris Troopers Ray Coleman, Bryan Blair and Julio Ferrer chased the piglet, who they nicknamed "Norris," around a couple of houses until they were able to grab him and bring him back to the station.

"Did we teach them how to catch a piglet?" the New Jersey State Police joked in its post. "No, but it would be cooler if we did. Perhaps we’ll think about adding that to [the] training."

While Norris may have tried to escape the troopers' grasp, he reportedly made himself right at home where "a full-blown photo shoot session" was involved. The troopers were initially unable to locate Norris' owner, but luckily, Coleman, who has a background in caring for farm animals, took him in for a few nights.

Though, Norris' vacation was cut short when a farmer came looking for him.

"Oh, and please don’t be the guy or gal and make the overplayed, glaringly obvious jokes," the New Jersey State Police wrote. "Those jokes just aren't clever."