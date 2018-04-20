Pink graces the cover of People’s rebranded ‘Beautiful’ issue

For nearly 30 years, People Magazine has traditionally hand-selected celebrities for its annual “Most Beautiful People” issue, crowning the fairest of all to grace the cover.



This year People is refreshing the concept, rebranding as “The Beautiful Issue” to “make clear that the issue is not a beauty contest,” People Editor-in-Chief Jess Cagle said in a statement earlier this week.

“Nothing else has changed,” she said. “As always it will feature beautiful women (and a few men) of all shapes, sizes and colors, and it will celebrate the most beautiful qualities of all: strength, humanity and artistry.”

To welcome this somewhat new concept, the magazine selected Doylestown native Alicia Moore, aka Pink, to grace the cover, along with her two children.

The feature highlights Pink’s role as a mother and her goals to raise her two children in a “gender-neutral” environment, which she has spoken about in the past. She also spoke about her own “free-range” childhood in Doylestown and how she hopes to replicate the same happy childhood for her own kids.

Pink appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” to commemorate her “People” cover. During her appearance, she spoke of the inspiring speech she gave at last year’s Video Music Awards, where she spoke directly to her daughter about self-image.

Check out the full clip below.





People’s new “Beautiful” issue includes more than 70 other female celebrities, according to Reuters, including Meghan Markle, Gal Gadot, Serena Williams, and the female cast members of “Black Panther.”



A mere five dudes made the list for “behaving beautifully:” Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jimmy Kimmel, Kumail Nanjiani, Adam Rippon, and Drake.