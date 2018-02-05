Pink is not letting Twitter trolls ruin her Super Bowl LII

Though suffering from a nasty case of the flu, Pink showed up at Super Bowl LII to slay, with a terrific rendition of the national anthem.

Celebrities and fans alike had good things to say about the performance.

















Despite positive feedback on social media, not everyone was a fan of the Doylestown native’s performance. Shortly before Pink began singing, the camera showed her taking out a throat lozenge, and toward the end of the song, she faltered a bit on the highest note. That was enough to bring out the trolls.



Though the post is now deleted, one deep thinker tweeted that the performance sucked and that anyone who liked it was "dumb." To which Pink promptly replied:

“At least I suck while singing our countries national anthem, and you just suck by yourself on a dirty couch. #winning.”



Pink announced she was suffering from the flu on Instagram Saturday, writing, “Trying to practice this flu away. I’ve been waiting to sing this song since 1991 when I saw my idol, Whitney Houston, own this song. And now, my chance has finally come."

That her home-town Eagles were playing added to the hype for Pink, too.

“And the EAGLES!?!?! I promise I will do my best, as I always do.”

After her performance, she posted a thank you to fans.

Pink wasn’t the only musical act representing the Philadelphia area. Former “Hamilton” star Leslie Odom Jr., who grew up in East Oak Lane, sang “America the Beautiful” with a youth choir local to St. Paul, Minnesota. They each showed support for the Eagles.

Check out their performances below.



