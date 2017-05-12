Odd News Thefts
Dad Vail Regatta

Women's freshmen/novice crew teams from Virginia Commonwealth University, from right, George Mason University and Duquesne University compete in the Dad Vail Regatta on the Schuylkill River, Friday, May 9, 2014, in Philadelphia.

May 12, 2017

Pitt rowers: Laptops, wallets, uniforms taken before Philly's Dad Vail Regatta

Odd News Thefts Philadelphia University of Pittsburgh Rowing Regatta
By Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA — The University of Pittsburgh rowing team says wallets, laptops and uniforms were among items stolen from team vans as they were preparing for a big race in Philadelphia.

The team says the vans were broken into Thursday on a road running along Philadelphia's Schuylkill River, where the Dad Vail Regatta was getting underway Friday.

Team president Anthony Ascoli tells Pittsburgh TV station WTAE that some members were in tears over the thefts.

But a post on the team's Facebook page said they were trying to stay focused on the race.

Police are investigating.


