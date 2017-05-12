Pitt rowers: Laptops, wallets, uniforms taken before Philly's Dad Vail Regatta

PHILADELPHIA — The University of Pittsburgh rowing team says wallets, laptops and uniforms were among items stolen from team vans as they were preparing for a big race in Philadelphia.

The team says the vans were broken into Thursday on a road running along Philadelphia's Schuylkill River, where the Dad Vail Regatta was getting underway Friday.

Team president Anthony Ascoli tells Pittsburgh TV station WTAE that some members were in tears over the thefts.

But a post on the team's Facebook page said they were trying to stay focused on the race.

Police are investigating.



