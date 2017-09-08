Food & Drink Giveaways
&pizza Sinead Cummings/PhillyVoice

The storefront of &pizza by Walnut Street.

September 08, 2017

&pizza offering chance to win free pizza for a month

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

To celebrate National Ampersand Day on Friday, Sept. 8, &pizza will be giving away free pies.

Spot an ampersand sticker, take a photo and upload to social media using the tag #MakeYourMark for a chance to win free pizza for a month. There will be 23 winners to celebrate &pizza's 23 shops.

If you spot an &pizza community manager during your morning commute and get an "amp stamp" (ink stamp) show it in-shop for a free pie. The promotion includes the eatery's newest creation, Dirty Bird, which has buffalo chicken.

There will also be balloons and a DJ at the Walnut Street location (1430 Walnut St.) from noon to 2 p.m.

Sinead Cummings

