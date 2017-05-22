Bridge connecting two Jersey Shore towns will not reopen by Memorial Day

May 22, 2017
Plan ahead. The bridge over Townsends Inlet, connecting Avalon and Sea Isle City, will remain shut through Memorial Day.
Cape May County, which announced the continuing closure in a press release, has no firm date for a reopening.
The bridge closed April 3 after defects were discovered about 20 feet below the water's surface. The issue is a damaged supporting pile that has proven difficult to repair.
The contractor is working 12-hour shifts on weekdays and eight-hour shifts Saturdays, according to the county.
Pedestrians, fishermen and bicyclists can use the bridge except during some construction operations.
Drivers can use Route 9 or the Garden State Parkway to bypass the bridge.