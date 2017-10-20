Pole dancing could one day be an Olympic sport

If you’ve ever tried to straddle a pole at a bachelorette party, you probably know one thing: pole dancing ain’t easy.

The act of gliding, spinning, contorting and suspending your body alongside a smooth pole is not for the weak.

The strength-training nature of pole dancing has been gaining traction in the fitness community and is now being taken more seriously by physical fitness experts.

Earlier this month, the Global Association of International Sports Federation (GAISF) – the umbrella organization that oversees all Olympic sports federations – recognized that when they awarded the International Pole Sports Federation (IPSF) “observer” status.

This means pole dancing can now be officially recognized as a sport, and could work its way towards the actual Olympics themselves.

“Pole Sports requires great physical and mental exertion, strength and endurance required to lift, hold and spin the body,” the GAISF says in a statement.

“A high degree of flexibility is needed to contort, pose, demonstrate lines and execute techniques.”

In reality, dancers are using their arms, shoulders, upper and lower back, abdominals, oblique, gluteus, quads, calves, ankles, wrists and forearms to keep them off the ground.

In addition to pole dancing, the GAISF also has “observers,” or submissions for arm wrestling, dodgeball, footgolf, kettlebell lifting, table soccer (foosball) and match poker.

“This is a historic day for pole sports, our athletes and our community,” said IPSF President Katie Coates.

“In just eight years, we have created a sport, ignited a global following and inspired a new generation of sportsmen, women and children.”