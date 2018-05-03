May 03, 2018

Police: $112,000 in designer goods stolen from King of Prussia Mall

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigation Theft
King of Prussia Thefts Source/Upper Merion Township Police Department

Suspects wanted in series of high-end thefts at King of Prussia Mall.

Authorities in Upper Merion Township are seeking assistance from the public to identify five suspects believed to be linked to the theft of more than $112,000 in designers bags and purses from the King of Prussia Mall.

Investigators said the thefts occurred on three separate dates.

The suspects allegedly targeted an undisclosed store or stores on Dec. 13, 2017, April 4 and April 24, 2018.

More than 40 bags, each valued up to $5,000, were lifted in a blur and then dashed out to a getaway vehicle, according to 6ABC.

Police said a threat of violence was used against a store employee on at least one occasion, meaning the suspects could face charges that escalate from theft to robbery.

Anyone with information on the identities of the suspects is asked to contact the Upper Merion Township Police Department at 610-265-3232 or call the anonymous Tip Line at 484-636-3888.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigation Theft King of Prussia Robberies King of Prussia Mall Police Robbery Crime

Just In

Must Read

Parks and Recreation

After a surge in crime, police have shut down Graffiti Pier
Carroll - Graffiti in Philadelphia

Sixers

Sixers legend Julius Erving: Tatum probably should've been No. 1 pick over Fultz
050318-JaysonTatum-USAToday

Restaurants

Philly restaurant lands on Conde Nast Traveler's 2018 'Hot List'
Wm. Mulherin’s Sons

Food & Drink

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with these food and drink specials
Tacos

Police

Couple found dead in Bucks County home were murdered, police say
05022018_Kitty_Knight_murders_GM

Eagles

Eagles sign wide receiver Markus Wheaton
050218MarkusWheaton

Escapes

Limited - Fort Myers & Sanibel

$79 & up -- Spring & Summer Hotel Deals in Fort Myers & Sanibe

 **
Limited - Australian Outback

$2495 & up -- Australian Outback & Great Barrier Reef 8-Night Escape

 *
Limited - Washington DC Area

$99 & up -- DC-Area Hilton Summer Sale: Free Parking & $200 in Extras
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.