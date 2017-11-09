Crime Shooting
November 09, 2017

Police: 4 shot in South Philadelphia

By Andrew Parent
Police are investigating a quadruple shooting in South Philadelphia on Thursday night.

One man and three teenaged boys were shot around 8 p.m. on the 1800 block of South Ringgold Street near Moore Street in Point Breeze, a Philadelphia Police Department spokesperson said.

A 28-year-old man is in stable but critical condition after being shot once in the chest, police said. One 15-year-old also received gunshot wounds to the hip and stomach and was listed in critical condition. Police took both victims to Penn Presbyterian Hosptial.

Two other victims, both 14, are in stable condition, police said. 

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered, officers said.

Anyone with information can call police at 215-686-8477.

Andrew Parent

andrew@phillyvoice.com

