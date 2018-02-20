Police arrest South Jersey man for allegedly selling marijuana-Fruity Pebbles edibles from dorm room

Ownbey had 15.5 grams of marijuana, along with five edible “Marijuana Fruity Pebbles Squares,” 87 grams of THC oil and other drug paraphernalia on him at the time of the search, NBC Connecticut reported, citing police in Hamden, Connecticut, the home of Quinnipiac.

Two other students in the dorm room were issued infractions for possessing small amounts of marijuana.

Ownbey, who was released on $1,000 bond, is due in court on March 5. He did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment, the AP reported.