Investigation Police
Philadelphia Police officer cruiser Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

A Philadelphia police car.

May 30, 2017

Police: Bomb squad sent to Manayunk over suspicious object

Investigation Police Manayunk Bomb Threat
By PhillyVoice Staff

Philadelphia police and members of the city's bomb squad responded to Manayunk Tuesday night after a receiving a report of a suspicious object with a timer attached to it.

Authorities said the object was found around 7:10 p.m. along the 200 block of Roxborough Avenue.

An officer at the scene observed a bucket of chemicals with a timer inside of it.

Inspectors determined the object was made at a clandestine laboratory and narcotics officials were dispatched to the scene.

According to 6ABC, investigators later said the chemicals in the bucket did not have explosive properties.

An investigation remains ongoing.

PhillyVoice Staff

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

AP_934719825493.jpg

Why do Philly fans trust Sixers' process but have little faith in Phillies' rebuild?

SEPTA

02-110216_SEPTA_Carroll.jpg

SEPTA approves systemwide fare increases effective in July

Bad For You

Pepsi Fire

Bad For You - Pepsi Fire

Food & Drink

Bacon and beer

Festival celebrates bacon and beer as perfect pair

Escapes

Limited - Egypt & Nile Cruise

$1799 -- Egypt & Nile Cruise 8-Night Vacation Incl. Air
Limited - Italy & Greece & Athens

$1837 & up -- Italy & Greece: 9-Night Getaway w/Air
Limited - Warwick Paradise Island

$759 & up -- 4-Star Adults-Only Retreat: Bahamas Trip w/Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.