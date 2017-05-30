Police: Bomb squad sent to Manayunk over suspicious object

Philadelphia police and members of the city's bomb squad responded to Manayunk Tuesday night after a receiving a report of a suspicious object with a timer attached to it.

Authorities said the object was found around 7:10 p.m. along the 200 block of Roxborough Avenue.

An officer at the scene observed a bucket of chemicals with a timer inside of it.

Inspectors determined the object was made at a clandestine laboratory and narcotics officials were dispatched to the scene.

According to 6ABC, investigators later said the chemicals in the bucket did not have explosive properties.

An investigation remains ongoing.