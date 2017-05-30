Police: Bomb squad sent to Manayunk over suspicious object

May 30, 2017
Philadelphia police and members of the city's bomb squad responded to Manayunk Tuesday night after a receiving a report of a suspicious object with a timer attached to it.
Authorities said the object was found around 7:10 p.m. along the 200 block of Roxborough Avenue.
An officer at the scene observed a bucket of chemicals with a timer inside of it.
Inspectors determined the object was made at a clandestine laboratory and narcotics officials were dispatched to the scene.
According to 6ABC, investigators later said the chemicals in the bucket did not have explosive properties.
An investigation remains ongoing.