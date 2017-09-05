Crime DUI
Philadelphia Police Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Staff

A Philadelphia police cruiser.

September 05, 2017

Police: Driver crashes into crowd at Philly block party, injuring 8

Crime DUI Philadelphia Crashes Police Associated Press
By Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA — Police say a woman who tried to drive around a block party in Philadelphia and crashed into a crowd, injuring eight people including a pregnant woman, is facing a charge of driving under the influence.

The unidentified woman told officers that the brakes on her SUV failed Monday afternoon, causing her to hit the people.

Police say the victims were taken to area hospitals. None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

Police say the driver remained at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

Just In

Must Read

Concerts

MADE IN AMERICA Day 1 lead photo

Made in America: Photos of the fashionable from Day 1 of the festival

Controversy

Killer Mike

Run the Jewels calls Philly police union boss a 'punk-a**' at Made in America

Eagles

0902ClevelandBrowns

Ranking NFL teams by age after 53-man cutdowns: 2017 edition

Holidays

Umbrella

10 things to do if it rains Labor Day weekend in Philly

Escapes

Limited - Palm Springs - Westin Mission Hills

$55 & up -- Greater Palm Springs Summer Deals up to 60% Off
Limited - Paris La Tour Eiffel - Eiffel Tower

$1035 & up -- 4-Star Paris Escape w/Flights

 *
Limited - Savannah Georgia Getaway

Save up to 30% in Savannah This Summer
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.