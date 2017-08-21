Odd News Police
The man accused of stealing a TV while wearing a T-shirt with the phrase "I'm Broke Baby" written on its front.

August 21, 2017

Police hunt suspected TV thief in 'I'm Broke Baby' T-shirt

By Associated Press

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — Police in suburban Kansas City are on the hunt for a man accused of stealing a TV while wearing a T-shirt with the phrase "I'm Broke Baby" on it.

The Lee's Summit Police Department says on its Facebook page Monday that "yes, we realize his shirt is ironic!" A photo on the page shows the man wearing the black and white shirt, a matching ball cap and sunglasses. He's clutching a cellphone and what appears to be a shopping cart handle.

The post says he's suspected of stealing the large TV from a retailer. It doesn't say when the theft occurred.

The post has been shared more than 300 times and generated comments including: "Get a job, baby!" and "Shirt says it all."

