Police investigate death of toddler at South Jersey home

Authorities are investigating a toddler's death at a home in South Jersey.

Police officers responded late Thursday morning to a home on Marcia Court in Sicklerville for a report of an unresponsive 18-month-old boy, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

On their arrival at the home, officers found the boy on the lawn, and emergency medical services personnel were unable to revive him, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Autopsy results are pending, and the investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Detective James Brining at (856) 225-8439 or Gloucester Township Police Detective Joseph McGuire at (856) 228-4500.

Tips may also be emailed to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.