October 03, 2017

Police: New Jersey man charged in fight over stolen pork roll

By Associated Press

HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. — A New Jersey man who police say punched another man several times over a stolen pork roll sandwich is facing charges.

Hackettstown police say they were called to an apartment on reports of a fight over stolen pork roll. Police found the victim with swelling on his face.

They say the fight early Saturday morning also may have started over beer, and that the suspect and the victim knew each other.

Police arrested the 19-year-old Hackettstown man on simple assault charges.

