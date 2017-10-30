Odd News Crime
Walmart Shareholder Meeting Alan Diaz, File/AP

In this June 2017 file photo, customers walk out of a Walmart store in Hialeah Gardens, Fla.

October 30, 2017

Police: Man refuses to leave Walmart, eats snacks in food department

Odd News Crime Berks County Police Pennsylvania Walmart
By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff

A Pennsylvania man allegedly caused quite a scene at a Berks County Walmart early Monday morning.

State police say that just after midnight, Gary Hoffman, 69, kicked a shelf and knocked over a display inside the Tilden Township store.

Hoffman was asked multiple times to leave the store but refused, according to authorities.

During his shopping trip, Hoffman allegedly drank part of a jug of apple cider and ate Ritz crackers and chocolate donuts from the food department.

Police say Hoffman had no money to pay for his snacks, and said he wasn't planning on paying for them anyway because Sam Walton, the founder of Walmart, owed him $50.

Hoffman has been charged with disorderly conduct and retail theft.

In a state police report of the incident, the victims are listed as Walmart and "society."

Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Daniel Craig

daniel@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

AP_17302665144420.jpg

Live updates/open thread: Eagles vs. 49ers, Week 8

Shootings

Brandon Olivieri

Teen charged, held without bail in South Philadelphia murders

Crime

Charlie

Dog left for dead in trash pile improves, but faces long recovery

Sixers

102817-BenSimmons-AP

5 observations from Sixers vs. Mavericks

Escapes

Limited - Ireland

$1149 & up -- 6-Night Ireland Trip incl. Tours & Breakfast

 *
Limited - Kissimmee Florida

FL: Kissimmee Deals Through Fall, Save up to 40%

 *
Limited - Great Barrier Reef - Australia

$1999 & up -- Australia: Reef, Rock & City Experiences w/Air

 **
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.