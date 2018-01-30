Police: Man sexually assaults woman inside her West Philly apartment

Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman inside her apartment near University City this past weekend.

Police say the 22-year-old woman woke up in her residence on the 3400 block of Race Street around 6 a.m. Saturday with an unknown male on top of her.

When she tried to fight him off, the man forced her to the floor where he sexually assaulted her, police said. After the suspect fell asleep, she fled the apartment and contacted police.

The suspect fled the area in an unknown area before officers could arrive, police said. Surveillance video posted by police shows the suspect as he appears to smoke a cigarette.

Investigators describe the suspect as a black man between 25-30 years old with a medium complexion. He is believed to be 5'8" tall with a medium build and short hair, and was wearing a green hoodie, jeans and tan boots.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact police by calling the department's tip line at (215) 686-TIPS (8477), texting PPD TIP or 773847, or by submitting an online form.

Police say if you see the suspect, do not approach him and call 911 instead.