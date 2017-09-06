Report: Man who drowned in Wildwood was trying to save his children

A Pennsylvania man who drowned at the Jersey Shore on Sunday was trying to save his two children before he disappeared in the surf, according to a report.



Hany Mohamed, 35, of Middletown, went into the ocean after his children shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday near Leaming Avenue in Wildwood once he saw they had been swept out to deeper waters, according to NJ.com. Lifeguards with the Wildwood Beach Patrol went into the water after seeing the children in distress, but Mohamed had already disappeared by that point, the news site reported.

The lifeguards brought the children back to shore, but were reportedly unaware Mohamed had gone into the water until his kids asked where he was.



Search-and-rescue efforts were reportedly unsuccessful. Two hours later, surfers found his body floating near Rambler Avenue and the beach in Wildwood Crest, police said.

He was pronounced dead at Cape Regional Medical Center.

The incident was the latest in a long list of fatal drownings at the shore this summer.