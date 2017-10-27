Police nab, identify 4 suspects in disturbing West Philly carjacking video

Four of the five people wanted in connection with a violent carjacking captured on video last week are in police custody.



In a Philadelphia police video that circulated widely on the internet this week, four suspects – three of whom are juveniles – are shown targeting a pizza deliveryman last Thursday night in West Philadelphia, knocking him unconscious and fleeing the scene in the man's car.

Police said Friday that Semaj Headen, 22; Jashaun Matthews, 15; Jordan Wilson, 15; and a 13-year-old boy face carjacking, aggravated assault and related charges. The 13-year-old is not being charged as an adult, police said. They did not release his name.

Police have not yet identified the fifth suspect, a department spokesperson said. The spokesperson, citing the ongoing investigation, could not comment further on the arrests.

The disturbing video shows the suspects waiting outside a Lukoil Gas Station at 58th Street and Baltimore Avenue, where the 56-year-old victim was delivering pizza.

Once the victim leaves the building, a suspect is shown pulling a gun on the man as he walks to his car. The suspect is then shown pistol-whipping the man and rummaging through his pockets as another man enters the car and drives off.

The victim was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital and was unconscious for three days after the incident, police said. He suffered severe head injuries, officers said.