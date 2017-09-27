Odd News Crime
drunk driving DUI stock Idless /iStock

.

September 27, 2017

Police: New Jersey man arrested twice in one day for DWI

Odd News Crime Ramsey DWI New Jersey Police Associated Press
By The Record (Woodland Park, N.J.)
Associated Press

RAMSEY, N.J. — A 71-year-old New Jersey man was arrested twice in one day on charges of driving while intoxicated.

NorthJersey.com reports Richard Haskell was first arrested Saturday morning when police in Ramsey found him sleeping in his parked car near a pond with a bottle of alcohol between his legs. 

He was given a field sobriety test and failed. He was later released.

That afternoon, police say Haskell drove to the police department to see if his car from the earlier arrest would be released. 

Officers performed another field sobriety test, and Haskell's blood-alcohol level was still over the legal limit.

He was charged with a second DWI and given a court date.

No attorney information is available. A phone message left for Haskell wasn't immediately returned Wednesday.

Information from: The Record (Woodland Park, N.J.)

The Record (Woodland Park, N.J.)

Just In

Must Read

Courts

Wali Rahman

Charged with spray painting Rizzo statue, he speaks publicly about case for first time

Parenting

Corporal Punishment

Stop spanking your child: The case for ending legal forms of corporal punishment

Eagles

092517JoeyBosa

Eagles vs. Chargers: Five matchups to watch

Colleges

07-121216_Stock_Carroll.jpg

Drexel pulls Greek life survey after outrage over 'offensive names'

Escapes

Limited - Dublin Ireland

$3799 -- 12 Nights in Ireland: Luxury Escorted Tour w/Air
Limited - New Zealand

$2920 & up -- New Zealand: Caving, Rafting & Hiking Trip

 *
Limited - Morocco

$1599 -- Small-Group Tour of Morocco: 13 Nights w/Air
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.