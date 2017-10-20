Drugs Heroin
Hospital Stock Photo sudok1/iStock

.

October 20, 2017

Police: Newborn's dad sold heroin in hospital maternity ward

Drugs Heroin Pennsylvania Hospitals Associated Press
By Tribune-Review
Associated Press

GREENSBURG, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man has been jailed on charges he sold heroin in the hospital maternity ward room where people were visiting his newborn daughter.

Twenty-five-year-old Cody Hulse was arraigned Friday on charges including heroin delivery and endangering the welfare of children. The Tribune-Review reports he declined to comment afterward.

Authorities say Hulse got busted after Greensburg police stopped a vehicle Thursday and found heroin and paraphernalia. The occupants told police they had just bought the drugs from Hulse at Excela Health Westmoreland hospital.

Police say they went to the maternity room and confronted Hulse, who acknowledged selling the drugs and who had heroin in his pocket.

Police say Hulse's girlfriend, the baby's mother, told them she didn't know about the drug deals.

Online court records don't list a defense attorney.

Information from: Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

102017RasulDouglas

A look at the Eagles' 2017 draft picks' progression through six games

Advice

Glenside Fire Station

Ask Hickey: What's the deal with the swastika on a suburban firehouse?

Food & Drink

Vetri Cucina

Website says Pennsylvania's best Italian restaurant is in Philly, of course

Food & Drink

Mulled wine/holiday drinks

Wine garden opens at King of Prussia Mall

Escapes

Limited - Ireland

$1149 & up -- 6-Night Ireland Trip incl. Tours & Breakfast

 *
Limited - Almalfi Coast in Italy

$1137 & up -- Rome, Sorrento & Amalfi Coast Getaway w/Air

 *
Limited - London

$2319 & up -- London Business Class Flights + Car Rental
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.