January 20, 2018

Police: No parking on South Broad Street, including median, for Eagles game

053017_AndrewParent_Carroll.jpg
By Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Staff
Police Parking
South Broad Street parking Andrew Parent/PhillyVoice

South Broad Street near Passyunk Avenue, looking north. Drivers whose cars are parked along the sides of South Broad or in the median strip will need to find another place to park before 2 p.m. Sunday because of parking restrictions put in place for the Eagles game, police said.

Can your car typically found on either side of South Broad Street or parked along the median on a Saturday or Sunday? In fact, is it there now? 

If so, you'll want to move it by early Sunday afternoon before someone else does it for you.

Philadelphia police announced on Friday that there will be no parking allowed on South Broad from South Street to the Stadium Complex in South Philly during the Eagles' NFC title game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night at Lincoln Financial Field, as well as for several hours before and after the game.

The crackdown includes both sides of the street and the controversial median strip that's usually packed with parked cars. 

The restriction will be in effect from 2 p.m. Sunday until 3 a.m. Monday, and "no parking" signs will be posted along the road during that stretch, police said.

053017_AndrewParent_Carroll.jpg

Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Staff

andrew@phillyvoice.com

Read more Police Parking South Philly Eagles Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

NFL

Is Super Bowl LII a conspiracy? NFL leaks early Patriots-Vikings promo
Fake Super Bowl

Phillies

Autopsy: Roy Halladay had 3 drugs in his system during plane crash
Roy Halladay

Streets

Humongous sinkhole stuns neighbors on Fishtown side street
Carroll - Massive Sinkhole in Fishtown

Media

Philly meteorologist: Don't like what I'm wearing? 'I don't need to know!'
Cecily Tynan

Dating

Dating for the first time as a single parent: Five helpful do’s and don’ts
Stock_Carroll - Valentine's Day

Courts

Three women who allegedly beat a homeless man to death set for trial this month
Barnes funeral

Escapes

Limited - Punta Cana

$699 & up -- 5-Nt Upscale All-Incl. Punta Cana Stay & Air

 *
Limited - Myrtle Beach South Carolina

Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals, Save up to 45%

 *
Limited - London Double Decker Bus

$879 & up -- 6-Night London & Paris Vacation w/Air & Hotels
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.