Police: No parking on South Broad Street, including median, for Eagles game

Can your car typically found on either side of South Broad Street or parked along the median on a Saturday or Sunday? In fact, is it there now?

If so, you'll want to move it by early Sunday afternoon before someone else does it for you.

Philadelphia police announced on Friday that there will be no parking allowed on South Broad from South Street to the Stadium Complex in South Philly during the Eagles' NFC title game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night at Lincoln Financial Field, as well as for several hours before and after the game.

The crackdown includes both sides of the street and the controversial median strip that's usually packed with parked cars.

The restriction will be in effect from 2 p.m. Sunday until 3 a.m. Monday, and "no parking" signs will be posted along the road during that stretch, police said.