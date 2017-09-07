Odd News Police
police deliver baby Hazlet Township Police Department/Facebook

Hazlet police officers helped a woman deliver a baby girl when she and her husband arrived at the station seeking help.

New Jersey police officers help deliver baby girl for panicking parents

By Associated Press

HAZLET, N.J. — A pair of New Jersey police officers became midwives for a day — helping a woman deliver a baby girl when she and her husband arrived at the station seeking help.

According to a Facebook posting, Hazlet police Sgt. Kevin Geoghan and Patrolman Pat Kiley came to the aid of the expectant mother and her "frantic" husband. 

Geoghan, who took charge of the delicate operation, helped deliver the girl at 4:19 p.m. on Wednesday.

The officers say the mother and the newborn baby girl appeared to be in good health. 

They were escorted to the hospital by the Hazlet Township First Aid Squad.

