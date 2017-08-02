Police: Owner of South Philly day care sexually assaulted two children

The owner of a South Philadelphia day care is in custody after allegedly sexually assaulting two young children, according to multiple reports.



The Philadelphia Police Department announced Wednesday that officers had arrested Duncan Round, a Medford Lakes, New Jersey resident who reportedly owns and operates the Sprouts Children's Center and Philly Kids Gym on the 600 block of South Ninth Street in the Bella Vista section of South Philly.

Round, 53, is accused of sexually assaulting a 5-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl at the day care, according to reports. He was reportedly charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with a minor, sexual assault and other offenses.

Police were told of the alleged assaults on July 25, after a third-party complaint was filed with the city's Department of Human Services, NBC10 reported. Investigators reportedly spoke with the children and searched the day care.

Capt. Mark Burgmann of the Special Victims Unit reportedly said the assaults happened more than once.

Burgmann said Round has owned the day care for about 10 years, and that he surrendered to police on Wednesday.

The day care center remains open, but Burgmann said police are concerned there could be other victims who haven't yet come forward.

Parents who think their children may have been victims of sexual assault can call the Special Victims Unit at 215-865-3260.