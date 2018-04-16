April 16, 2018

Police: Pa. 13-year-old threatened to shoot classmates via online PlayStation game

By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff
Lights on a police SUV.

Police say a 13-year-old threatened to shoot his classmates at a Lehigh Valley school while playing an online video game Sunday.

The Colonial Regional Police Department announced Monday that the juvenile allegedly made the threats via PlayStation, specifically naming two other students at Lehigh Valley Academy in Bethlehem.

School administrators were notified Sunday by another student who heard the threats being made, according to authorities.

Police located the male juvenile at his home Monday and he was taken into custody. The Northampton County District Attorney's Office has approved charges of terroristic threats.

The students named as targets in the threats and their families were notified, and no other student or faculty member is in danger, according to police.

Monday's school day wasn't altered because of the incident and Lehigh Valley Academy, a charter school that serves grades K-12, is cooperating fully with the investigation, according to police.

The juvenile is being held at the Northampton County Juvenile Detention Center in Easton.

