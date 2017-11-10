Police: Reality TV star killed Coast Guardsman, a New Jersey native, in DWI wreck

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Authorities say a reality TV star killed a U.S. Coast Guard technician in a drunken wrong-way collision on a Virginia highway.

News outlets report that 25-year-old Melissa Hancock has been charged with driving while intoxicated and maiming following the death 29-year-old Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Dill.

Hancock appeared on Lifetime's "Little Women: Atlanta," a reality show that focuses on women of short stature.

Dill was a Logan Township, New Jersey, native who was stationed in Portsmouth as an information systems technician.

Virginia State Police say Hancock struck Dill head-on around 2 a.m. Nov. 4 on Interstate 264. WCAU-TV reports that Dill was driving to pick up his wife, who'd been drinking. He died of his injuries the next day.

It's unclear whether Hancock has an attorney to comment.