A lockdown has been lifted at Overbrook High School after a teacher reported hearing a gunshot, according to media reports.

The school was placed on lockdown around 9:30 a.m.

According to NBC10, a teacher claimed to hear a shot, while a student reported seeing a classmate with a gun run away from the school on Lancaster Avenue.

Police found no evidence of gunshots, and the lockdown was lifted around 10:20 a.m., 6ABC reports.