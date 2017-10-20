Odd News Crime
October 20, 2017

Police: New Jersey robbery suspect left wallet behind at crime scene

Odd News Crime New Jersey Robberies
By Associated Press

FAIR LAWN, N.J. — Police in New Jersey have arrested a robbery suspect who they say left his wallet behind at the scene of the crime.

Officials responded to an alarm at Mavis Discount Tire in Fair Lawn early Thursday and found a broken window in the back of the building. 

Police say they learned a cash register containing $300 was missing.

While investigating, they found a wallet belonging to a 41-year-old Paterson man, a former store employee.

A few hours after the robbery, two officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle and arrested the suspect and a 36-year-old driver. 

Police say the two had returned to the scene to try and find the lost wallet.

