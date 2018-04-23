April 23, 2018

Police search for Chester County woman last seen at N.C. motel

By PhillyVoice staff
Missing People Police
04232018_sianeh_sherman Photo courtesy/Wilson Police Department

Sianeh Togbah Sherman, 32, of Atglen, Chester County, last spoke with family members on April 11 and was last seen at a motel just off I-95 in Wilson, N.C., according to authorities.

Authorities in North Carolina are searching for a Chester County woman missing for nearly two weeks.

Sianeh Togbah Sherman, 32, of Atglen, last spoke with family members on April 11, WRAL.com reported. Investigators learned she was last seen at the Sleep Inn hotel just off I-95 in Wilson, N.C.

A search of her room at the motel located her belongings, but she was not there, Wilson police Sgt. Steve Stroud told The Wilson Times on Friday night.

Sherman, who is of Liberian descent, was driving a 2005 Volkswagen Touraeg with Pennsylvania license plate RNW-6511, according to Pennsylvania State Police

Anyone with information about Sherman should call the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.

PhillyVoice staff

Read more Missing People Police Chester County Pennsylvania State Police North Carolina

Just In

Must Read

Investigation

Police: Woman, man killed outside party near Temple University
Philadelphia Police officer cruiser

Eagles

Game-by-game 2018 Eagles win-loss predictions
042118CarsonWentz

Anderson Cooper

Q&A: Anderson Cooper talks touring with Andy Cohen and escaping the drama of politics
Anderson Cooper

Development

Philadelphia city controller releases data, policy analysis of 10-year tax abatement
Carroll - Philadelphia Skyline Buildings

Festivals

Check out these free events at Philly Tech Week 2018
Philly Tech Week

Police

Philly police commish apologizes to men arrested at Starbucks
Carroll - Police Commissioner Richard Ross

Escapes

Limited - Taj Mahal India

$2099 -- India & Nepal: Two-Week Escorted Journey w/Flights
Limited - Tokyo Japan

$2099 -- Japan Weeklong Guided Tour w/Bullet Train & Flights
Limited - Granada

$1299 -- 6-Night Journey through Southern Spain w/Flights
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.