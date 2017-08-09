Police Manhunt
August 09, 2017

Police catch armed man after Philly-Bucks chase

Reports: Man was armed with an AR-15, but police recovered the weapon

By Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Staff

Police have captured the man who led them on a chase through Northeast Philadelphia and Bucks County Wednesday evening.

Officers nabbed the man along Devereaux Avenue in Mayfair just before 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to NBC10.

Police began searching for the man, who had reportedly been armed with an assault rifle, around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday after police received reports of a man firing a rifle in the woods, NBC10 reported.

Driving a white work pickup truck, the man drove from Northeast Philly into Bucks County, where he crashed a short time later when he drove head-first off a dirt embankment into an under-construction housing development nearby.

The driver reportedly fled into a wooded area.

The man dropped the rifle before running, NBC reported.

