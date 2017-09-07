Police seize 850 bags of heroin from North Wildwood man

A North Wildwood man is facing multiple charges after authorities in Cape May County allegedly seized large quantities of heroin and other drugs during a Wednesday afternoon search of the suspect's vehicle and home.

County prosecutors announced the arrest of 31-year-old Luis G. Hernandez on Thursday as part of a joint investigation with the detective division of the North Wildwood Police Department.

Hernandez was stopped in his Subaru in Lower Township after authorities obtained warrants to search his car and his residence in the 500 block of JFK Boulevard in North Wildwood.

Aided by a regional SWAT team, police allegedly seized 83 bundles of heroin — approximately 830 bags — with an estimated street value of $8,300. Hernandez also allegedly possessed of three ounces of cocaine worth an estimated $9,000 and distribution amounts of marijuana.

Officials seized an AR-15 style assault rifle, $1,600 in cash and Hernandez's Subaru as proceeds from the alleged distribution of dangerous controlled substances, police said.

Hernandez is charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin and related drug and weapons charges. He remains held at the Cape May County Correctional Facility pending an appearance in court.