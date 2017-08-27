Investigation Vandalism
082716_Somerdale Source/Somerdale Police Department

Suspect slashed 52 tires in the municipal parking lot of the Somerdale Police Headquarters during the early morning hours of August 27, 2017.

August 27, 2017

Police: South Jersey man slashes 52 tires on department vehicles

Investigation Vandalism Somerdale Camden County
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

Authorities in Somerdale are seeking assistance from the public to identify a man who was filmed early Sunday morning after slashing 52 tires on police and fire department vehicles.

Police said the incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. at the municipal parking lot of the Somerdale Police Headquarters.

The suspect slashed all four tires on nine police department vehicles, one fire department vehicle and three personal vehicles belonging to police officers.

A surveillance camera captured the suspect returning to the area around 4:30 a.m.

Police described the suspect as a tall black or Hispanic male with a thin build. He was last seen wearing red sneakers.

Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to contact Somerdale Police at at 856-428-6324.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

082617_Runyan_AP

Former Eagles All-Pro Jon Runyan explains why he’s an Uber driver – and what happens when fans recognize him

Government

04152016_martina_white

Pa. lawmaker has strong words for BLM protesters who rallied outside Philly officer's home

Eagles

082517NickFoles

Eagles backup quarterback Nick Foles' absence is bad on many levels

Autism

082417_mtDNA

'Provocative' CHOP study identifies new potential risk factor for autism

Escapes

Limited - Palm Springs - Westin Mission Hills

$55 & up -- Greater Palm Springs Summer Deals up to 60% Off
Limited - Paris La Tour Eiffel - Eiffel Tower

$1035 & up -- 4-Star Paris Escape w/Flights

 *
Limited - Savannah Georgia Getaway

Save up to 30% in Savannah This Summer
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.