Police: South Jersey man slashes 52 tires on department vehicles

Authorities in Somerdale are seeking assistance from the public to identify a man who was filmed early Sunday morning after slashing 52 tires on police and fire department vehicles.

Police said the incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. at the municipal parking lot of the Somerdale Police Headquarters.

The suspect slashed all four tires on nine police department vehicles, one fire department vehicle and three personal vehicles belonging to police officers.

A surveillance camera captured the suspect returning to the area around 4:30 a.m.

Police described the suspect as a tall black or Hispanic male with a thin build. He was last seen wearing red sneakers.

Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to contact Somerdale Police at at 856-428-6324.