February 01, 2018

Police to South Philly bars: Monitor alcohol consumption during Super Bowl LII

Business owners asked to secure properties; no parking on South Broad Street again

Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff
Police Super Bowl LII
01312018_Eagles_fans_USAT Geoff Burke/USA Today Sports

Philadelphia Eagles fans cheer in the stands against the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field on Jan. 21, 2018.

For the second time in two weeks, South Philly will be one giant party Sunday. Police are trying to make sure residents and businesses are ready.

In a letter to community members, Capt. Frank R. Milillo of the Philadelphia Police Department's 3rd District detailed precautions that should be taken for when the Philadelphia Eagles play the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

The owners of businesses that won't be open for the game are being told to ensure their properties are secure for the potential celebration. Those that have security gates installed are being reminded to lock them in order to prevent possible vandalism.

"If you should have trash receptacles, flower pots, benches or chairs outside your business or home please remove them," Milillo wrote. "If you have security cameras, please ensure they are on and recording!"

Bars are also being asked to keep tabs on their customers.

"In addition, if you own a liquor establishment, I request that you speak to your staff in reference to monitoring your patron’s alcohol consumption," Milillo wrote. "If they had too much to drink; don’t continue to serve them. You can be liable for their actions even though they left your establishments."

Don't let customers leave with an open drink, Milillo added, especially if it’s in glass bottle.

Similar warnings will likely be issued in police districts across the city, much like they were for the NFC Championship game. But one unique alert issued to South Philly residents is that there will be no parking on South Broad Street — whether to the side or on the median — from Lombard to Oregon, from 2 p.m. Sunday until 3 a.m. Monday.

Considering what South Broad looked like after the Birds thrashed the Vikings, it's in your best interest to comply with the order.


Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff

daniel@phillyvoice.com

Read more Police Super Bowl LII Philadelphia South Philly Patriots Bars Eagles Broad Street Business

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Jimmy Kempski's Super Bowl LII pick
USATSI_10579241.jpg

Families

Eagles' magical season lifts daughter, Philly families through loss and grief
Gianna Demedio

Gallery

Photos: The sober 6 a.m. rave/yoga sesh known as Daybreaker
Carroll - Daybreaker morning party

Super Bowl LII

A beer lover's road trip to watch the Eagles in Super Bowl LII
Minneapolis Super Bowl map

Business

Camden start-up looks to hire 100 local students by end of year
01312018_penji_crew

Sixers

Stupid fouls, poor defense highlight bad Sixers loss to Brooklyn Nets
020118-BrettBrown-USAToday

Escapes

Limited - Amalfi Coast Italy

$991 & up -- 5-Night Amalfi Coast w/Tours, Car & Air
Limited - Iceland in the Spring

$1306 & up -- 4-Night Iceland Escape w/Northern Lights Tour
Limited - Hong Kong & Bangkok

$2299 -- Hong Kong & Bangkok Foodie Adventure w/Flights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.