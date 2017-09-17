Police: Woman, 20, falls to her death in Northeast Philly

A 20-year-old woman fell to her death from a bridge early Sunday morning in Northeast Philadelphia, officials said.

The incident occurred around 2:40 a.m. in the 4500 block of Castor Avenue, where authorities said the victim lost control and fell from a bridge above the location.

Police told FOX 29 the victim was with a group of friends when she stopped to go to the bathroom on the side of the road. She and her friends had reportedly been drinking heavily on Saturday night.

Investigators said the victim fell over a guardrail.

Authorities have not revealed the identity of the victim.