Odd News Cops
Kids Locked In Trunk Uncredited/AP

This Thursday, May 25, 2017 booking photo released by the Weber County Sheriff's Office shows Tori Lee Castillo, 39.

May 27, 2017

Police: Woman locked her kids in car trunk while she shopped

Odd News Cops United States Crime Parenting Police Associated Press
By Associated Press

RIVERDALE, Utah — A 39-year-old Utah woman has been arrested after she allegedly locked her two young children in her car's trunk while she went inside a Wal-Mart store to shop.

Riverdale police say witnesses heard the children ages 2 and 5 making noise and saw the car shaking, got the older child to pull the emergency latch and called 911.

Tori Lee Castillo remains jailed on suspicion of child abuse after being arrested Thursday evening when she returned to the car.

Police Lt. Casey Warren says the state child welfare was contacted and the children were turned over to a responsible party.

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

052617NelsonAgholor

Eagles Mailbag: What about Nelson Agholor for Kyle Fuller?

SEPTA

02-110216_SEPTA_Carroll.jpg

SEPTA approves systemwide fare increases effective in July

Bad For You

Pepsi Fire

Bad For You - Pepsi Fire

Food & Drink

Bacon and beer

Festival celebrates bacon and beer as perfect pair

Escapes

Limited - Egypt & Nile Cruise

$1799 -- Egypt & Nile Cruise 8-Night Vacation Incl. Air
Limited - Italy & Greece & Athens

$1837 & up -- Italy & Greece: 9-Night Getaway w/Air
Limited - Warwick Paradise Island

$759 & up -- 4-Star Adults-Only Retreat: Bahamas Trip w/Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.