Poll: Support for Trump impeachment rises

Calls from voting Americans for Congress to impeach President Donald Trump are on the rise, but a majority of them don't think Trump has actually committed an impeachable offense, a new Politico/Morning Consult poll finds.



The poll finds that 43 percent of voters want Congress to begin impeachment proceedings, up from 38 percent last week.

That's still less than the 45 percent who don't want Trump impeached, down a point from 46 percent the week before, according to the poll.

Politico reported many of those who supported impeaching Trump did so out of political considerations, rather than believing the president is guilty of impeachable offenses like treason, bribery or obstructing justice.

The poll also found 54 percent of participants believe Trump has proven to be "unfit to serve and should be removed from office, regardless of whether he committed an impeachable offense or not." Further, 43 percent of those hoping for impeachment believe Trump has committed an impeachable offense.

Of those who supported impeachment, 71 percent identified as Democrat, while 76 percent of GOP voters stated they opposed a Trump impeachment.

The poll also showed Trump's approval ratings holding steady from last week at 45 percent.

Three presidents in American history have come under legitimate threat of impeachment.

The poll, conducted from May 25-30, included interviews with nearly 2,000 registered voters.