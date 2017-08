Poof, he's gone – Eagles trade Jon Dorenbos to the Saints

In "where the hell did that come from" news, the Philadelphia Eagles announced that they have traded 37-year-old magician-slash-long snapper Jon Dorenbos to the New Orleans Saints for a seventh round pick in 2019.

Dorenbos has been the Eagles' long snapper since 2006, making the Pro Bowl in 2009 and 2014. The Eagles kept two long snappers in camp this year, with Rick Lovato being the other. Presumably, the Eagles' long snapper job is now his. It is unknown if he does magic too.

While he was a fan favorite, getting a draft pick for a 37 year old long snapper is wizardry that should make Dorenbos himself proud. Jeffrey Lurie, Howie Roseman, and Doug Pederson all released statements on him:

Jeffrey Lurie

“Jon is one of the most inspiring people I have ever known. He gave everything that he had to this organization for more than a decade, but his legacy in Philadelphia goes far beyond his performance on the field, his Pro Bowl selections or the consecutive games streak. His true impact is measured by the number of people in this city that he connected with, the lives he has been able to change and the courage he displays every day after battling such tremendous adversity as a child. "Jon’s enthusiasm and positive outlook are contagious; he’s one of the most genuine, caring people you could ever meet. I speak on behalf of the entire organization when I say we are incredibly proud to have called him an Eagle and our doors are always open to him in the future.”

Howie Roseman

“This was one of the most difficult decisions we have had to make as an organization, not only because of his stellar performance on the field for so many years, but also because of the relationships he has within the organization and the connection he has with our fans and the Philadelphia community. "We have the utmost respect for his consistency and his relentless commitment to winning over the last 11 seasons. We all remember adding him to the team in 2006 and winning six straight games to win the division and a playoff game. He is a genuine class act who has positively influenced the lives of so many through his community work and his motivational speaking. "During this time of the year there are many difficult decisions to be made. We are pleased that an opportunity presented itself to allow Jon to continue his career with the Saints, and we wish him all the best. Even though he won’t be on the field with us this year, we hope that he will one day return to retire as an Eagle, and rejoin our organization in some capacity.”

Doug Pederson

“These are always hard decisions to make, especially with a player like Jon who has so much respect from the coaches, players and fans. On a personal level, it has been a pleasure to work with him and get to know him over the last few years. He’s as tough and reliable as they come. We appreciate everything he has done for this organization and in the community and at the same time we are excited for him to be able to continue his career with the Saints.”



