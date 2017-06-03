Music Bombings
Music Ariana Grande Achmad Ibrahim/AP

Ariana Grande performs during the honeymoon tour concert in Jakarta, Indonesia on Aug. 26, 2015.

June 03, 2017

Pop star Ariana Grande visits fans in hospital

Music Bombings Manchester Ariana Grande Associated Press
By Associated Press

LONDON — Pop star Ariana Grande has made a surprise visit to her young fans injured in the Manchester Arena.

The attack at Grande's concert last week killed 22 people and injured dozens of others, many of them teenagers.

Grande shared an image of her visit to Royal Manchester Children's Hospital with her 107 million Instagram followers. The caption was simply a heart.

Other images show her hugging children in their beds and posing with nurses gathered on the ward.

Grande returned to Britain on Friday ahead of the One Love Manchester concert on to benefit victims.

Peter Mann, whose daughter Jaden was hurt, posted images of the visit on Facebook.

He wrote he was so happy, "i could burst! Never seen jaden so happy!even cried again myself."

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

060317JeremyMaclin

Should the Eagles try to sign Jeremy Maclin?

Celebrities

03_060117_TheBigSick_Carroll.jpg

A Q&A with SNL’s Aidy Bryant

LGBTQ

Khalif Sims

Video shows tense encounter between BLM, Philly lawmaker about Gayborhood racism

Game Of Thrones

Game of Thrones

Brewery Ommegang and the Iron Throne will return to Eastern State Penitentiary

Escapes

Limited - Holiday Inn Aruba

$609 & up -- 5-Nt. Getaway to Aruba: Family Friendly w/Air

 *
Limited - Italy & Greece & Athens

$1837 & up -- Italy & Greece: 9-Night Getaway w/Air
Limited - Egypt & Nile Cruise

$1799 -- Egypt & Nile Cruise 8-Night Vacation Incl. Air
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.