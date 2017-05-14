Holidays Religions
Pope Francis blesses faithful from his studio's window overlooking St. Peter's Square on the occasion of the Regina Coeli noon prayer at the Vatican.

May 14, 2017

Pope prays in silence for all mothers in heaven and on earth

By Associated Press

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis has invited faithful in St. Peter's Square to join him in silent prayer for each one's own mother, including those in Heaven.

Greeting tourists and Romans on Sunday from a window overlooking the square, Francis noted that in many countries Mother's Day was being celebrated.

He said: "So let's remember with gratitude and affection all mothers, even our mothers in heaven."

Francis then invited all in the crowd of 25,000 to spend "a few instants in silence, each one praying for their own mother." He then bowed his head in prayer, before wishing all a good day.

