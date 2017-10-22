Fires Restaurants
102217_SchneidersNJ Source/Google Street View

Schneider's Resturant, located at 801 Main St. in Avon-by-the-Sea.

October 22, 2017

Popular Jersey Shore restaurant severely damaged in weekend blaze

Fires Restaurants Jersey Shore New Jersey Monmouth County
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

The future of an iconic restaurant in Avon-by-the-Sea is suddenly in jeopardy after a three-alarm fire left the decades-old business ravaged over the weekend.

Schneider's Restaurant, a hotspot for homemade ice cream and German cuisine, went up in flames before dawn Saturday as firefighters from across the region responded to the structure in the 800 block of Main Street.

Crews were eventually able to get the blaze under control, but not before the building was significantly damaged.

John Schneider, the restaurant's owner, told NJ.com he's not sure whether the family will be able to salvage the business.

"You look at it and you walk around, and it's surreal and devastating," Schneider said.

Originally established as Strubbe's in Newark's Clinton Hill neighborhood, the Schneider family relocated the business to Avon in 1968. Over the next several decades, the restaurant became a destination for authentic German cuisine.

Officials said there were no injuries in Saturday's fire and the cause of the incident remains under investigation.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

102017RasulDouglas

A look at the Eagles' 2017 draft picks' progression through six games

Advice

Glenside Fire Station

Ask Hickey: What's the deal with the swastika on a suburban firehouse?

Food & Drink

Vetri Cucina

Website says Pennsylvania's best Italian restaurant is in Philly, of course

Food & Drink

Mulled wine/holiday drinks

Wine garden opens at King of Prussia Mall

Escapes

Limited - Ireland

$1149 & up -- 6-Night Ireland Trip incl. Tours & Breakfast

 *
Limited - Almalfi Coast in Italy

$1137 & up -- Rome, Sorrento & Amalfi Coast Getaway w/Air

 *
Limited - London

$2319 & up -- London Business Class Flights + Car Rental
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.