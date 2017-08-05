Food Closures
Sarcone's Deli closes Sarcone's Deli/Facebook

Sarcone's Deli closes after 20 years on Ninth and Fitzwater streets in South Philadelphia.

August 05, 2017

Popular South Philly hoagie spot to close

Sarcone's Deli owner: 'Hard for me to walk away'

Food Closures South Philadelphia Business Eateries Hoagies Food & Drink Shops
By Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Staff

Sarcone's Deli, an Italian Market hoagie destination for 20 years, has closed its doors.

Owner Anthony Bucci said he has a heart condition and that he can't "do it any longer" in a post on the shop's Facebook page Friday.

"This is hard for me to walk away but my health is all I have," he wrote.

Angelo's Pizzeria of Haddonfield, New Jersey confirmed a Philly.com report on Facebook Saturday, saying it plans to move into the South Philadelphia shop on Ninth and Fitzwater streets by the fall.

"We are not leaving Haddonfield, our lease is good until May," the pizzeria stated. "Hopefully we'll stay in our current location or find a new spot in the immediate area."

Bucci's first cousin, Louis Sarcone Jr., owns Sarcone's bakery a half-block down on Ninth Street. He and Bucci opened Sarcone's Deli in 1997, but management split a few years back.

The bakery said as much in a Facebook post last week when it wrote to "clear up the confusion" between the two businesses. 

"Since then, they went in very different directions," the post wrote of the split. "While the deli is now undergoing some issues, we want to assure you that the bakery isn't going anywhere. We will continue to improve & keep our high standards. We are excited for the next chapter for that building."

053017_AndrewParent_Carroll.jpg

Andrew Parent

andrew@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

History

01_ThenNow_Carroll.jpg

Travel 100 years into history and back with these then-and-now Philly photos

Eagles

080317_Smallwood_Rich

Wendell Smallwood’s physical running style standing out at Eagles training camp

People

Lauren Johnson Fox29 Facebook Post

'Pray for me': FOX29 anchor thanks doctors, fans amid 'major voice issues'

Eagles

080217_Birds_AP

What they’re saying: The Eagles are likely to improve in 2017

Escapes

Limited - Havana Cuba

$539 & up -- 4-Day Cuba Cruise w/Havana Overnight

 *
Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals

Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals, Save up to 40%

 *
Limited - Hurricane Harbor

$55 & up -- Arlington Hotel Stays + Hurricane Harbor Ticket
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.