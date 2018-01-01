January 01, 2018

Postponing Mummers Parade wouldn't have mattered anyway, early forecasts show

053017_AndrewParent_Carroll.jpg
By Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Staff
Weather Mummers Parade
Early Mummers Parade 2018 shot Bastiaan Slabbers/For PhillyVoice

A marcher holds a young child early in the 117th annual Mummers Parade in Philadelphia on Monday morning.

Much was made of Monday morning's bitter cold conditions leading up to Philadelphia's 117th annual Mummers Parade. So much so that a final show of hands among Mummers leaders came one vote shy of pushing the annual strut to Saturday.

Well, it wouldn't have mattered anyway, early weather forecasts show.

A seven-day forecast for Philly, provided by the National Weather Service, shows that Saturday may be even colder.

How cold? Early predictions call for a low of 6 degrees overnight Friday before warming up to a high of just 15 on Saturday, according to the weather service.

While those numbers could fluctuate in the coming days, it's likely this week-long deep freeze isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

Expect highs to stay mostly in the 20s this week, with a high of 30 possible for Wednesday. But Thursday night could see lows plunging near or in the single digits, with highs possibly staying in the teens Friday and Saturday, forecasters say.

The full forecast for the week can be found here.

